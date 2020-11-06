2020 CBS Christmas classics schedule: When are ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ and ‘Frosty the Snowman’ on?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s that time of year to snuggle up with the family (or your pet) to watch all the Christmas classics.
Here’s a look at what’s airing on CBS (WOIO Channel 19) this season.
Friday Nov. 27:
- “Frosty the Snowman” 8 p.m.
- “Frosty Returns” 8:30 p.m.
Saturday Nov. 28:
- “Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire” 8 p.m.
- “Robbie the Reindeer: Legend of the Lost Tribe” 8:30 p.m.
- “The Story of Santa Claus” 9 p.m.
Tuesday Dec. 1:
- “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” 8 p.m.
Saturday Dec. 12:
- “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” 8 p.m.
- “Frosty the Snowman” 9 p.m.
- “Frosty Returns” 9:30 p.m.
