Cleveland police looking for missing boy

November 6, 2020

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking for a missing 13-year-old boy.

Jeramiah Foster disappeared from his home in the 6500 block of Hoppensack Avenue on Tuesday afternoon, according to a missing person report.

Foster took the trash out for his mother around 3 p.m. and didn’t return.

He may have been picked up by an acquaintance driving a red Honda.

Anyone with information about Foster’s whereabouts can call Cleveland police at 216-621-1234.

