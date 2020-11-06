Cleveland Police search for missing endangered 71-year-old woman

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are asking for the community to help find 71-year-old Maria Turoczi after she was reported missing on Friday.
Turoczi was described by police as being 5′2″ tall, 160 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes.
Police said Turoczi she left her home in the 3100 block of West 179th Street at 10 a.m. to go to Agra Food Mart at 5417 Detroit Avenue to take food to St. Emeric at 1860 West 22nd Street.
Turoczi never made it to St. Emeric, according to the report.
The pastor called her husband at 2:30 p.m. wondering where she was, prompting him to report her missing, according to police.
Police said officers checked with Agra Food Mart, but she was not seen there either.
Her husband reportedly told police that she has never done this before, but has been showing signs of dementia.
Police said Turoczi is known to shop at Kams Corner, Aldi Food Mart in Rocky River, and Sam’s Club in Parma.
Call police if you see her or know where she may be.
