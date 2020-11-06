Cleveland police search for missing 17-year-old girl, 3-month-old son

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are hoping the public can help locate a teen girl and her infant baby.
Tahauna Garel, reported missing on Nov. 6 with her 3-month-old son Zaeonty Randall, was actually last seen on Oct. 11, according to the Cleveland Division of Police.
The 17-year-old girl is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. She is known to frequent Garfield Heights, or in the areas of East 93rd Street, Amesbury Avenue, East 143rd Street, and Kinsman Road.
Anyone with information about the location of Garel and her son should contact Cleveland police detectives at 216-623-5318.
