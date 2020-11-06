Elyria family won’t be intimated by racist and anti-semitic threats

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Heather Boone woke up Thursday morning to her 17-year-old daughter screaming in a rage of panic and disappointment.
The reason for the outburst wasn’t something that Heather ever expected in her new neighborhood in Elyria.
A vandal had purposely marked up her car with nasty racist and anti-Semitic remarks which truly irritated this community and the Boone family.
"To hear my child shouting Mom, Mom, look at this, was frightening, and after I saw what he saw I was upset and started crying. I wondered why someone would do this to us.
So I decided to post it on Facebook and I hope it leads to that person getting arrested", said Heather Boone.
The Elyria Police at the time of this report would not comment on this case and whether or not they deem it as a hate crime.
Regardless the Boone family won’t be afraid to face the attacks this one person has marked toward them.
“Love is what we are about and hate never beats love”, Mrs. Boone said in closing.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.