Madison Comprehensive High School students to learn virtually for 1 week due to staff illness

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - Madison Local School District announced Thursday that Madison Comprehensive High School students will transition to at-home learning for one week due to a spike in staff member illness.
The remote period begins Friday, Nov. 6 and ends Friday, Nov. 13.
Students can return the following Monday, the district said.
Two individuals from the high school tested positive for COVID-19, the district announced Thursday.
The district did not say if the positive cases are in students or staff members.
The district said high school students can pick up meals on Nov. 6 and Nov. 11.
Register for the meal program here.
