The Next 400: Opioid Crisis greatly impacting Cuyahoga County’s Black community, forging new partnerships to curb deaths

“That gives someone an opportunity to know whether they’re going to use that drug or perhaps they might use a little less to save their lives,” Osiecki said. “We want to make sure we save as many lives as possible in order for them to get treatment. They’re our mothers, our fathers, our brothers or sisters, or aunts or uncles. If a person’s life is cut short those are opportunities that are lost in our community. So we are wanting to make sure we save as many lives as possible in order for them to get treatment."