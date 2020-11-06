4 Northeast Ohio bars face fines or suspension of liquor licenses after violating COVID-19 health orders

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Liquor Control Commission held hearings this week for the liquor permit holders who were cited with violations related to the state’s health and safety regulations put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Those that were charged with engaging in various forms of improper conduct and disorderly activities encompassed violating social distancing requirements, according to the Commission.
Here is the list of bars cited, the violations they were cited for, and the outcomes of their hearing, according to the Commission:
Cedar Wings Lounge at 1827 Copley Road in Akron
Violations:
- On Sept. 4, employees allowed the consumption of beer, wine, mixed beverages, or spirituous liquor on the premises past 11 p.m.
- On Sept. 4, employees refilled alcoholic beverages and sold alcoholic beverages past the revised last call.
Outcome:
At the hearing, Cedar Wings Inc. denied the first violation but stipulated to the facts. The second violation was dismissed by a motion from the Ohio Attorney General. The Commission found the permit holder in violation based on presented evidence and issued a 10-day suspension starting at noon on Dec. 9, but gave the option of paying a $2,000 fine in lieu of serving the suspension.
Dog House at 1002 West Jefferson Street on the First Floor in Sandusky
Violations:
- On Aug. 28, employees allowed people to engage in disorderly activities.
Outcome:
At the hearing, Doghouse Bar LLC denied the violation but stipulated to the facts. The second violation was dismissed by a motion from the Ohio Attorney General. The Commission found the permit holder in violation based on presented evidence and issued a 5-day suspension starting at noon on Dec. 4, but gave the option of paying a $500 fine in lieu of serving the suspension.
Liquid at 1212-16 West 6th Street on the First Floor in Cleveland
Violations:
- On Sept. 17, employees allowed people to engage in disorderly activities.
- On Sept. 17, employees allowed the sale of beer, wine, mixed beverages, or spirituous liquor on the premises past the revised last call.
Outcome:
At the hearing, 1212 West 6th Street LLC admitted to the second violation. The first violation was dismissed by a motion from the Ohio Attorney General. The Commission found the permit holder in violation based on presented evidence and issued a 5-day suspension starting at noon on Dec. 4, but gave the option of paying a $500 fine in lieu of serving the suspension.
Stage Pass Tavern at 30525 Euclid Avenue in Willowick
Violations:
- On Sept. 4, employees allowed people to engage in disorderly activities.
- On Sept. 4, employees allowed the sale of beer, wine, mixed beverages, or spirituous liquor on the premises past the revised last call.
Outcome:
At the hearing, Patally LLC denied the first violation but stipulated to the facts. The second violation was dismissed by a notion from the Ohio Attorney General. The Commission found the permit holder in violation based on presented evidence and issued a 5-day suspension starting at noon on Dec. 4, but gave the option of paying a $500 fine in lieu of serving the suspension.
