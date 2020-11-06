Northeast Ohio Weather: Back to full sun today; 60s to around 70 degrees this afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Unseasonably warm air mass to remain in place across Ohio through the weekend. The analysis today is indicating high pressure centered over West Virginia today. We will continue with a south to southwest wind. The wind will be lighter than what it has been. We will have to monitor for a potential lake breeze this afternoon that could cool you down where that sets up. Other than that, it is back to a sunny sky today. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70 degrees. It’s a clear sky tonight. We will drop to the mid to upper 40s by early tomorrow morning. We do it all over again tomorrow and Sunday.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.