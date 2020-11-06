Northeast Ohio Weather: Back to full sun today; 60s to around 70 degrees this afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Unseasonably warm air mass to remain in place across Ohio through the weekend. The analysis today is indicating high pressure centered over West Virginia today. We will continue with a south to southwest wind. The wind will be lighter than what it has been. We will have to monitor for a potential lake breeze this afternoon that could cool you down where that sets up. Other than that, it is back to a sunny sky today. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70 degrees. It’s a clear sky tonight. We will drop to the mid to upper 40s by early tomorrow morning. We do it all over again tomorrow and Sunday.