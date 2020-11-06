Northeast Ohio weather: Serving up a sunshine special for the weekend, colder air arrives late next week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - You guessed it!
Another incredible November day out there today.
What did we do to deserve this?!
Our stretch of marvelous weather will continue into the weekend.
Expect plentiful sunshine Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.
Highs will climb into the low 70s through Tuesday of next week!
What a month it has been so far.
Mother Nature will bring us a round of rain early Wednesday (Veteran’s Day), which will then usher in cooler air for the rest of next week.
