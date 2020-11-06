Record-breaking 5,008 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio in last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Friday, the Department of Health said 5,494 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 240,178 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
The 24-hour record increase of 5,008 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Friday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
Additionally, 33 new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not hold a briefing on Friday afternoon, but 19 News provided a video update with the latest data:
An additional 13,382 total cases and 329 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 20,246 hospitalizations reported on Wednesday, at least 3,991 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
