School bus goes from transporting Northeast Ohio students to educating them

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “So, here we have the computer stations for the virtual learning," said Kimberly Smith, of BEST Community Resource Center, giving a tour of her school bus-turned classroom seating eight socially-distanced students.
She found the gutted school bus on Facebook Marketplace and immediately recognized its potential, putting education in the driver’s seat.
“It breaks that barrier for trying to be at home and they kind of get out and learning virtually," said Smith. "Some kids don’t take it seriously. They’re on the computer at home.”
The bus also serves as a hotspot, getting up to 200 students online outside the bus.
And it’s a bargain to get the bus to roll up to a neighborhood.
“I actually don’t charge the families," Smith said. "I did receive a grant from Neighbor Up to kick it off and then hopefully we receive donations or more grants.”
She asks parents or groups to book the bus through her BEST Community Research Center Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.