Several Elyria Police Department employees, including officers, contract COVID-19

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - As many as six employees of the Elyria Police Department -- including officers and civilians -- have tested positive for COVID-19.
Chief Duane Whitely confirmed to 19 News that more than a dozen employees are out of work and quarantined because of exposure.
“The employees we have working are doing an awesome job continuing to go forward to do the job even though, at times, we’re short-handed,” Whitely said.
He suggested there is no impact on overall public safety, as the department has been able to maintain adequate patrol staffing.
He also insisted there’s no reason to believe the cases are the result of broken protocol, something backed up by the Lorain County Health Commissioner.
“You can expect if there’s community spread like this, you’re going to occasionally get people in a sensitive occupation like police or fire that are going to get it,” said Commissioner Dave Covell.
Last week, five confirmed cases were found in the Elyria Fire Department.
Covell said both agencies have followed protocol and have been able to limit the spread beyond the small number of those who have already tested positive.
Some members of the community expressed concern to 19 News about the virus spreading more rapidly through public safety departments and the possibility of fewer resources available to the citizens.
“We’d have a ways to go for that. And we would still try to fill the slots with overtime even more so if need be before we would do anything about reducing numbers,” said Chief Whitely.
Lorain County is currently listed as a Level 3 county in the state’s Ohio Public Health Advisory System.
Covell said they’re averaging about 50 new cases per day.
