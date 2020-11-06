Streetsboro teachers threaten strike, claim the district has refused to meet in person and ignored COVID safety concerns

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - Teachers and faculty at Streetsboro City Schools are preparing to strike in the middle of a pandemic. The union says the district has refused to renegotiate their contracts.
The Streetsboro Education Association and the Streetsboro School Support Personnel Association plan to strike on November 18th. The SEA says they began negotiations with the Board of Education a year ago, and then COVID happened.
“We were trying to negotiate over the summer because we they knew that there had to be a reopening plan and we tried to meet during the summer to negotiate and it just kind of everything dragged on until right about now,” said Holly Paterniti, an 8th grade math resource room teacher, Vice President of the Streetsboro Education Association and spokesperson for both unions.
Paterniti says the district has refused to meet in person citing safety concerns related to COVID-19. Paterniti doesn’t buy it.
“We are all five days in. Classrooms can be up to 20 or even more than 20 students in a classroom with three feet apart with masks, but we do have some students that are excluded,” explained Paterniti.
Paterniti says they tried to negotiate via zoom, but the teachers felt like things got lost in translation.
“We felt like it’s not the same as being in the same area to actually sit down and have like a sidebar,” she said.
She says teachers felt like their concerns, questions, and ideas related to the safety reopening plan were ignored.
“We feel like we weren’t listened to at all,” Paterniti said.
She said she doesn’t feel safe at school.
“Well, no, because we don’t have a protocol for if a student is found to have COVID. There is a lack of communication.”
Paterniti says the school has had some COVID cases, but she doesn’t feel like staff has been properly notified.
19 News reached out to the superintendent for an interview, he has not gotten back to me but the district did send us a press release that says the board agreed to meet this week to discuss COVID procedures.
“They did not agree to meet this week,” Paterniti said. “We really do want to work this out and to get a fair contract so that we can be with the kids because that’s where we belong.”
In a statement, Streetsboro Schools Superintendent Mike Daulbaugh said, "I am extremely disappointed that the SEA and SSSPA have decided to burden the community with a strike, rather than resolve this contract at the bargaining table. The Board is committed to continuing providing the district’s students with their education through remote learning and will not let the unions' decision to strike harm the district’s student-athletes. “However, we will continue to work diligently toward a resolution and will meet any time that the Federal Mediator schedules a meeting.”
Both sides have said they would like to work this out and avoid the strike if possible.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.