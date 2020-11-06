Streetsboro teachers union threatens strike

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - The unions that represent teachers and support staff in the Streetsboro City Schools filed a 10-day strike notice Friday with Ohio’s State Employees' Relations Board.
The notice alerts the Streetsboro board of education that the unions plan to strike on November 18 unless a labor contract deal is reached, according to a press release from Streetsboro Education Association, the union the represents the district’s teachers.
“I am extremely disappointed that the [teachers and support staff unions] have decided to burden the community with a strike, rather than resolve this contract at the bargaining table,” said Superintendent Mike Daulbaugh in a press release.
The district plans to provide remote learning if there is a strike, according to the superintendent.
The dispute is, like everything this year, colored by the Coronavirus pandemic.
The union says it had no input in the district’s return-to-school health and safety plan that the superintendent developed earlier this year, according to the union press release.
The union was further upset that district officials have refused to meet in-person to negotiate their contracts, citing Coronavirus concerns, while teachers, support staff, and students have been attending school in-person since August, the release said.
Further it is extremely difficult to negotiate via online video software, said Holly Paterniti, a union representative.
“On Zoom, things can be misinterpreted,” she said, adding that the quality of communication suffers significantly online.
The district says that it has agreed to meet with the unions separately to discuss the COVID19 procedures and has proposed changes to the contract that include salary increases for staff.
The union disputes the district’s characterization of events.
Both sides say they are willing to meet to negotiate and blame each other for the failure to set a date to continue negotiations.
The unions represent about 278 teaching and support staff professionals.
The Streetsboro City Schools had about 2,100 students during the 2018-2019 school year, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.
