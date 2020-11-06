TSA finds gun in man’s carry-on bag at Akron-Canton Airport

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Skies are safer now that TSA stopped a gun from infiltrating an Akron-Canton Airport plane.
A man’s trip was interrupted after TSA prevented him from bringing a loaded .38 caliber handgun and magazine with eight bullets onto an airplane, according to a TSA release.
The gun, which TSA found around 11:30 a.m., was placed in the man’s carry-on bag.
TSA notified Summit County Sheriff’s Department, and an officer escorted the man and his weapon away from the airport.
The release said the typical first offense for carrying a loaded gun into a checkpoint is $4,100.
This is the third firearm found at Akron-Canton Airport in 2020, the release said.
Click here for TSA’s directions on how to safely, properly travel with a firearm.
