21-year-old woman dies during single car crash in Copley Township

COPLEY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old woman died Thursday evening amid a single vehicle crash on I-77 in Summit County.
Katelyn Bailey, of Akron, was driving a 2012 Nissan Altima around 8 p.m. on I-77 northbound when the crash occurred, police said.
Bailey traveled off the right side of the road and struck a guardrail, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol press release.
Then, the car traveled back onto I-77, struck the concrete median barrier and caught fire, police said.
Bailey was pronounced dead on seen, according to the release.
Police said use of alcohol or drugs is unknown at this time.
Bailey was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident, police said.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol will continue investigating.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.