City of Cleveland creates 2 new programs to assist small businesses amid pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Cleveland announced two new programs from the Economic Development Department on Friday that will assist small businesses amid the pandemic.
The first is the Emergency Working Capital Program which is aimed to help businesses whose operations are specifically impacted by the coronavirus crisis and have had to take “exceptional” measures to maintain operations throughout the pandemic.
Businesses may receive a $10,000 loan for working capital and operations cost in addition to a $10,000 grant to offset costs of PPE and other safety measures.
Applicants must complete the Emergency Capital Working Fund Loan Application and the supplemental questionnaire.
The second program is the Winter Restaurant Operations Support Grant which is aimed to provide restaurants with resources to offer safe outdoor dining experiences through the winter.
The City of Cleveland said this program will allocate $500,000 in total so qualified applicants can receive up to $5,000 per business in grant assistance.
That grant assistance is for the purchases and rentals of equipment such as heaters and fire pits and fixtures like awnings, tents, and “igloos.”
According to the City of Cleveland, businesses must have a proper location and operations plan.
Grant applications will be accepted up to Nov. 30, 2020 with awards expected to be announced prior to Dec. 11, 2020.
Click here to view the application.
Applications for both programs must be sent to economicdevelopment@clevelandohio.gov.
