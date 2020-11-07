Cleveland Police search for pickup truck driver accused breaking man’s jaw

By Rachel Vadaj | November 7, 2020 at 10:45 PM EST - Updated November 7 at 10:45 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Do you recognize this silver Dodge Ram pickup truck with a lift kit and ladder rack mounted on the passenger side?

Cleveland Police said the driver of this truck is accused of assaulting a man at West 117th Street and Lorain Avenue on Oct. 11.

According to police, the victim suffered a broken jaw from the assault.

The driver was described by police to be a 50-year-old man who is 5′10″ tall, weighs 170 pounds, has light blonde hair, and blue eyes.

He was reportedly wearing a dark gray sweatshirt at the time of the assault.

The First District Detective Unit of the Cleveland Division of Police shared the following security photo of the suspect’s truck:

Call First District Detective Markey at 216-623-2536 if you know who the driver is or have any other information on this felonious assault.

