Cleveland Police search for 16-year-old boy missing since Oct. 25

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are asking the community to help find 16-year-old Shamar Steel, who has been missing since Oct. 25.
Police described Steel as 5′7″ tall, 120 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.
Steel reportedly frequents the areas of East 55th Street and Cedar Avenue, East 79th Street and Wade Park Avenue, and Warrensville Center and Libby Road in Maple Heights.
Call the Cleveland Division of Police Third District Detective Unit at 216-623-5318 or Detective Pivarnik at 216-623-3082 if you see him or know where he may be.
