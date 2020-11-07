Fugitive wanted by U.S. Marshals for burglary and grand theft auto in Lorain

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain County CSI said 28-year-old Steven Hite is wanted by Lorain Police and the U.S. Marshals Service Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force for burglary and two counts of grand theft auto.
The NOVFTF is offering a reward for information that would directly lead to Hite’s capture.
Police described Hite as 5′11″ tall and about 160 pounds.
Call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-498-6833) or text the keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411) or call the Lorain Police at 440-204-2100 if you see him or know where he may be.
You can also call or text the investigator at 216-276-2172.
