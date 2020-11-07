2 Geauga County firefighters taken to the hospital after battling flames in Amish home

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office confirmed two firefighters were taken to the hospital for heat exhaustion after battling the flames engulfing an Amish home.
The home in the 15540 block of Budysburg Road in Middlefield caught fire around 2 p.m. on Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
The sheriff’s office did not confirm what station the firefighters were from.
The conditions of the firefighters are unknown at this time.
