Kent State University students hold Q & A to help educate the community on COVID-19 & influenza

KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - It was an effort to stop the spread.
Kent State University Students came together on Saturday with one goal in mind: teaching people the importance of wearing a mask properly and other tools they can use to protect themselves from COVID-19 and influenza.
Tadd Sponseller said he learned a lot from the session.
“It was a good opportunity to maybe get a little bit more of concrete information about and even the flu," he said.
Student Olivia Lacy was one of the speakers.
She said she’s been seeing people not complying with CDC requirements.
Which is why she wants to make sure people understand the severity of the coronavirus.
“I really hope it gives people a little bit more of a baseline understanding of what this pandemic is and everything it’s all about," she said.
Tracy Dodson from Kent State University said it’s crucial the spread of Covid especially now that influenza is coming.
“If we can mitigate the spread of influenza if we can get people to get vaccinated to prevent this we can really slow down the rush on the hospitals," Dodson said.
