Lorain man and woman federally charged with sexual exploitation of children

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people are awaiting trial after being federally charged with sexual exploitation of children.
Police said 31-year-old Rosalina C. Dragga and 32-year-old Charles Nakoff Jr. worked together to produce images of child pornography.
Nakoff was charged with transportation of child pornography, receipt and distribution of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, possession of child pornography and sexual exploitation of children, according to a report from the US Department of Justice.
According to court records, in April of 2020, law enforcement investigators began an investigation into Nakoff after Dropbox, Inc. notified law enforcement with the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force that approximately 215 alleged video files of child pornography were stored in an online account associated with Nakoff.
The investigation eventually established that Nakoff, his wife and Dragga all lived at the same residence in Lorain on Euclid Avenue at the time the images were transported.
On July 21, 2020, law enforcement executed a search warrant at the Lorain residence. Six items were seized, including three cell phones and three computers.
Investigators found videos and images depicting an adult male and unidentified female allegedly engaged in sexually explicit conduct with the minor. Nakoff was arrested and taken into federal custody.
Both Nakoff and Dragga are in Lorain County Jail awaiting their next court hearing.
This story is developing and will be updated.
