Northeast Ohio divided as Joe Biden is named the projected winner of the 2020 Presidential Election

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Divided opinions in Northeast Ohio after learning that Joe Biden is the 2020 President-elect.
19 News surveyed the local area and found out that while there is plenty of support for President-elect Biden, there are also voters fighting to keep President Donald Trump in the White House.
President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris addressed the nation Saturday night after being named the projected winners of the Presidential Election, and while some are cheering that new leadership will be in the White House, others are crying foul, saying the election was stolen from President Trump.
People took to the streets in a number of major cities nationwide showing support for President-Elect Joe Biden.
Amanda Harris from Cleveland is one of those backing Biden after the announcement came down Saturday morning that he was the projected winner, “I was crying. I was in tears. We need change. Trump done killed too many people. It’s too many families that had to bury they family members from COVID-19 and he didn’t care. Biden is about to make a change.”
Linda and Fred Newton from Aurora say President-Elect Biden and Vice-President Elect Kamala Harris are the right choice, “Looking to bring back decency and a little respect back to our country – and everyone just works together. Today’s a great day.”
But at Kamm’s Corner on Cleveland’s west side, a far different point of view as about 150 people stood on four corners of an intersection at Rocky River Drive. The group standing firmly in the corner of incumbent Donald Trump waving flags with his name along with the American Flag. Adam Radogna feels the election has been stolen from Republicans, claiming illegal vote counts. But they were unable to provide proof. “We’re here to support our great President Donald Trump. We are the true winners here. They’re stealing our votes,” Radogna said.
Jenny Sirocky of Parma – also a President Trump supporter, is even calling for an investigation into the election results. “I feel like he’s just done a lot for this country. Done a lot for the minority community. He had record low employment before the coronavirus, and things were just going great the economy was booming,” Sirocky told 19 News.
While nationwide the votes favor President-Elect Joe Biden, President Trump had even more support in Ohio this election than in 2016. Two Northeast Ohio counties flipped red this time around – Lorain County and Mahoning County.
