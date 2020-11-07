Northeast Ohio divided as Joe Biden is named the projected winner of the 2020 Presidential Election

But at Kamm’s Corner on Cleveland’s west side, a far different point of view as about 150 people stood on four corners of an intersection at Rocky River Drive. The group standing firmly in the corner of incumbent Donald Trump waving flags with his name along with the American Flag. Adam Radogna feels the election has been stolen from Republicans, claiming illegal vote counts. But they were unable to provide proof. “We’re here to support our great President Donald Trump. We are the true winners here. They’re stealing our votes,” Radogna said.