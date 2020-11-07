Ohio officials react to Joe Biden’s projected presidential win

David Pepper, Chairman of the Ohio Democratic Party: “President-elect Joe Biden. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Both have an amazing ring to them. And today -- the day that it became clear that Donald Trump will be a one-term president -- will be one of the most important in our nation’s history. I want to thank every single person who made phone calls, chipped in support, and fought their hearts out for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. You all played an essential role in this historic election win. While Ohio didn’t go blue in the presidential race, every single volunteer, activist and Democratic voter kept the Trump campaign engaged and spending time and resources in Ohio. They were worried up until the final days and hours, and every hour and dollar Trump spent here was an hour and dollar he didn’t spend in Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Georgia. Politics is a team sport, and everyone who pitched in from Ohio owns a piece of this historic victory -- the day that we saved our democracy for future generations.”