Ohio officials react to Joe Biden’s projected presidential win

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the first time since 1960, Ohio’s electoral votes will not be cast for the winner of the election.
Joe Biden was elected president mid-morning Saturday after winning Pennsylvania, according to Associated Press projections.
The vote counting process went well in Ohio, Secretary of State Frank LaRose told 19 News. Ohio was called for President Trump early Wednesday morning.
Here’s what Ohio officials had to say about the outcome of the 2020 General Election:
U.S. Representative Tim Ryan: “I want to congratulate Joe Biden for never wavering in his belief that there is a better path forward for America. The era of division and inertia is over. Now is the time to unite as a nation behind President Joe Biden. The challenges are great, but the opportunities are unlimited if we come together as one people.”
City of Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson: “I want to take this moment to thank all of the citizens of the City of Cleveland for their support of Issue 68. It is because of you, our children have a brighter future. I also want to congratulate President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris on their historic win and for their willingness to serve and take on the challenges facing the nation. I have always said that public service is an honorable profession and it is not made for everyone; for those who choose to serve have the greatest opportunity to influence the lives of individuals, families and communities.”
David Pepper, Chairman of the Ohio Democratic Party: “President-elect Joe Biden. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Both have an amazing ring to them. And today -- the day that it became clear that Donald Trump will be a one-term president -- will be one of the most important in our nation’s history. I want to thank every single person who made phone calls, chipped in support, and fought their hearts out for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. You all played an essential role in this historic election win. While Ohio didn’t go blue in the presidential race, every single volunteer, activist and Democratic voter kept the Trump campaign engaged and spending time and resources in Ohio. They were worried up until the final days and hours, and every hour and dollar Trump spent here was an hour and dollar he didn’t spend in Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Georgia. Politics is a team sport, and everyone who pitched in from Ohio owns a piece of this historic victory -- the day that we saved our democracy for future generations.”
U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown: “President-Elect Joe Biden’s story is one of loss, perseverance, and strength. He is a good and wise man, and his election proves that our country is choosing truth, decency, and unity over lies and division. Our country needs his and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris’s leadership now more than ever. We have work to do to address the challenges facing us: this pandemic, crippling inequality, systemic racism, climate change, and creating an economy that works for everyone. Biden and Harris are ready to restore hope and civility to the White House, come together to keep our democracy strong, and ensure that all work has dignity in this country.”
This story will be updated. Return for more reactions.
