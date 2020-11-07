5 reasons to watch Tailgate 19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns may be off but there’s no bye week for the Tailgate 19 crew.
Tony Zarrella welcomes Josh Cribbs, Bob Golic and Reggie Langhorne for a live bye week shot Sunday at 11 a.m.
The guys will discuss:
* Is Myles Garrett the best defensive player in Browns history?
* Improvements that need to be made at the midway point of the season
* Can the team count on Odell Beckham Jr. longterm?
* Has the ground game dropped off since Nick Chubb’s injury?
* How strong is Baker Mayfield’s hold on the starting QB job?
