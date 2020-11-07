Record-breaking 5,549 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio in last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Saturday, the Department of Health said 5,506 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 245,727 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
The 24-hour record increase of 5,549 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Saturday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
Additionally, 12 new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not hold a briefing on Saturday afternoon.
An additional 13,556 total cases and 329 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 20,395 hospitalizations reported on Saturday, at least 4,005 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
