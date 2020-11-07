Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2020 Induction Ceremony packed with star-studded special guest line-up airs Saturday night

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Back in July, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame canceled their induction ceremony set to take place on Nov. 7 after officials canceled the May 2 date amid coronavirus concerns.
The Rock Hall will instead broadcast an exclusive special about the 2020 Inductees on HBO and HBO Max at 8 p.m. Nov. 7, as HBO was scheduled to stream the 35th annual Induction Ceremony live.
The 2020 inductees include The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G., T-Rex, and Depeche Mode.
While the excitement around the event may be different in Cleveland without the iconic night taking place in The Land, the Rock Hall is building up the anticipation by releasing the list of special guests:
- Luke Bryan
- Sean “Diddy” Combs
- Miley Cyrus
- Billy Gibbons
- Dave Grohl
- Don Henley
- Jennifer Hudson
- Billy Idol
- Iggy Pop
- Alicia Keys
- Adam Levine
- Chris Martin
- Lin-Manuel Miranda
- Brad Paisley
- Bruce Springsteen
- St. Vincent
- Ringo Starr
- Gwen Stefani
- Charlize Theron
- Nancy Wilson
The Rock Hall said Dave Grohl is slated to kick off the show “with a heartfelt introduction to this year’s class of inductees, and the special guests will highlight the importance and influence of the inductees along with how they impacted their personal and professional careers.”
The Rock Hall said the 2021 Induction Ceremony will move to the fall with the 36th ceremony returning to Cleveland.
The ceremony will be held in The Land every other year afterward.
