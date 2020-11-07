Valley Forge High School basketball, football teams on quarantine after player tests positive for COVID-19

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Valley Forge High School notified families Friday evening that a member of the football and basketball teams tested positive for COVID-19.
All players on both teams must go on a 14-day quarantine, according to a letter sent to families.
The letter said the player played in a Thursday night football game and attended basketball practice Friday afternoon.
The students will be allowed to return Nov. 20, the letter said.
According to Parma City School District’s coronavirus disclosure webpage, two students and one staff member at Valley Forge High School tested positive for COVID-19 the week of Nov. 2 through Nov. 6.
