14-year-old boy dies after being struck by train in Lorain County

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a 14-year-old boy died after being struck by a train in what is being investigated as “a tragic accident."
According to Sgt. Bungard, deputies were sent to the CSX railroad tracks between SR-82 and Hawke Road around 3 p.m. for a person struck by a train.
Deputies and firefighters from Eaton Township and Columbia Township found the teenager dead along the railroad tracks, according to Sgt. Bungard.
The Lorain County Coroner and the victim’s family were notified.
The victim’s name is being withheld at this time, but Sgt. Bungard said he was an Eaton Township resident.
Sgt. Bungard said the preliminary investigation information indicates that this was a tragic accident, but the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau is looking into it further.
