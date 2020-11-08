Browns: QB Baker Mayfield on reserve/COVID-19 list

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns announced Sunday morning that quarterback Baker Mayfield is on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
The reserve/COVID-19 list is for players who test positive for COVID-19 or must quarantine due to exposure to someone who has tested positive.
Clubs are not permitted to disclose a player’s medical information other than referring to roster status, according to NFL-NFLPA policy.
A source familiar with the situation told 19 News Mayfield could be off the reserve list by Wednesday, Nov. 11 he continues to test negative.
Mayfield came in contact with a staffer who tested positive for COVID-19, the source said.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.