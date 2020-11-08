Browns: QB Baker Mayfield on reserve/COVID-19 list

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during warm ups before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Source: Gene J. Puskar)
By Avery Williams | November 8, 2020 at 10:11 AM EST - Updated November 8 at 11:02 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns announced Sunday morning that quarterback Baker Mayfield is on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

“The Cleveland Browns were informed Saturday morning that a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. Contact tracing was conducted and close contacts were immediately self-isolated. When the team returns to work following the bye on Monday, it will follow the NFL-NFLPA intensive protocol. We will continue to work closely with the league and medical experts on the appropriate next steps with the health and safety of our players, coaches and staff members remaining our highest priority.”
The reserve/COVID-19 list is for players who test positive for COVID-19 or must quarantine due to exposure to someone who has tested positive.

Clubs are not permitted to disclose a player’s medical information other than referring to roster status, according to NFL-NFLPA policy.

A source familiar with the situation told 19 News Mayfield could be off the reserve list by Wednesday, Nov. 11 he continues to test negative.

Mayfield came in contact with a staffer who tested positive for COVID-19, the source said.

