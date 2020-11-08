87 more confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland

11 new deaths, 4,541 coronavirus cases reported in Ohio in last 24 hours.

By Simon Hannig | November 8, 2020 at 10:42 PM EST - Updated November 8 at 10:42 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health said Sunday there are 87 more confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 7,107 confirmed cases citywide.

Health officials said the new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from their 20′s to their 100.

CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.

There were no new deaths reported by health officials, which means the total cumulative dead citywide remains at 151.

You can read the state’s COVID-19 numbers update from Sunday below.

The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here.

CDPH does not release any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender for the privacy of the individuals.

