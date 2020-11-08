11 new deaths, 4,541 coronavirus cases reported in Ohio in last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Sunday, the Department of Health said 5,517 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 250,268 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not hold a briefing on Sunday afternoon.
An additional 13,739 total cases and 331 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 20,497 hospitalizations reported on Sunday, at least 4,013 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.