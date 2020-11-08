Officials from University Hospitals warn people about rising COVID-19 cases in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a warning for what’s to come.
Today Claudia Hoyen from University Hospitals reacted to the surge of Covid-19 cases in Ohio.
These are scary numbers that Hoyen says should be an alarming wake-up call. Help might be scarce if cases continue to rise.
“There are only so many people that you can get that know how to take care of patients who are critically ill," she said.
These new numbers are shocking to everyone.
Laqade Martin says she’s nervous about what’s next.
“Well I’m a pre-school teacher so this is making me feel sad. The children will be out of the daycare again I may be out of a job," said Martin.
Hoyen believes we can overcome this as a state. She stresses the importance for everyone to be smart.
“It’s incumbent upon all of us to do what we can to be responsible and wear a mask," she said.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.