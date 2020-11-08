2 students, 1 staff member at Wickliffe High School test positive for COVID-19

WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WOIO) - Wickliffe City School District notified families Saturday that two Wickliffe High School students and one high school staff member have tested positive for COVID-19.
The district sent three letters to families about the positive COVID-19 cases.
One student was last at school on Tuesday, Nov. 3. The other student and the staff member were last in the building on Wednesday, Nov. 4.
The Lake County General Health District will determine if any students or staff must quarantine, the letters said.
Read the letters here.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.