2 Warrensville Heights bars cited overnight by OIU for serving alcohol after hours

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Warrensville Heights businesses are at the mercy of the Ohio Liquor Control Commission after agents from the Ohio Investigative Unit cited them for COVID-19 violations Saturday night.
DLP Hospitality Group LLC. operating as Floods Urban Seafood in Warrensville Heights, served alcohol after hours, according to an OIU release.
Warrensville Heights police officers and OUI agents went to the restaurant around 11:30 p.m., the release said.
The release said they found about 30 people gathered and many were drinking alcohol.
An administrative citation for after hours consumption was issued.
Shukuwa Resto Bar LLC. operating as Choukouya Resto Bar in Warrensville Heights served alcohol after hours, according to an OIU release.
Warrensville Heights police officers and OUI agents went to the bar a little after midnight, the release said.
The release said they found about 20 people gathered and many were consuming alcohol.
The restaurant received an administrative citation for after hours consumption.
Choukouya Resto Bar was also cited Sept. 18 for limitation on hours for on-premises consumption, the release said.
The release said these two cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission.
The businesses may be fined, but the Ohio Liquor Control Commission has the power to suspend or even revoke a restaurant’s liquor license.
