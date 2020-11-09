Northeast Ohio Weather: Breaking more records today; Temperatures in the 70s this afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Little has changed since yesterday as far as the set up is concerned. We have an unseasonably warm air mass in place. High pressure off the East Coast giving us a south wind. The result will be for more record high temperatures in Ohio today. The record in Cleveland is 74 degrees. Akron-Canton is 75 degrees. We will be around those numbers this afternoon. We will have to monitor the lake breeze this afternoon and see what happens there. It is a sunny sky. Another clear and warm night ahead. We will dip into the 50s by early tomorrow morning. More record high temperatures on the way tomorrow.
