Cuyahoga County jail inmate beaten to death by cellmate, Cleveland police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police released new details into the homicide of an inmate at the Cuyahoga County jail.
According to detectives, the victim, later identified as 48-year-old Shone Trawick, was beaten by his 31-year-old cellmate during an altercation on Monday evening.
A corrections officer found Trawick after being alerted by inmates yelling for help. The jail supervisor and medical help were then requested to assist Trawick.
Trawick was transported to MetroHealth Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The medical examiner ruled that Trawick died from blunt force trauma to his head.
No weapons were found in the cell.
Cuyahoga County officials and Cleveland police have not identified the suspect at this time.
On Tuesday, a spokesman issued a statement that the county would not release additional information at the direction of legal counsel.
“The circumstances of Mr. Trawick’s death are still under investigation,” the release said.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.