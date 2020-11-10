2020 KNR Coats & Cans for Kids Turkey Giveaway

Not accepting donations this year but still giving away 1,000 FREE TURKEYS!

RELATED CONTENT

Sam Sylk Foundation hosts 8th annual winter coat drive

Sam Sylk Foundation hosts 8th annual winter coat drive

By 

Avery Williams

Published November 14, 2020 at 5:18 PM
New cases of confirmed COVID-19 in North Olmsted Schools

New cases of confirmed COVID-19 in North Olmsted Schools

By 

Julia Tullos

November 13
DOJ: Cleveland nonprofit nexus for Medicaid fraud scheme

DOJ: Cleveland nonprofit nexus for Medicaid fraud scheme

By 

Stephanie Czekalinski

November 12
3 additional Cuyahoga County BOE poll workers test positive for COVID-19

3 additional Cuyahoga County BOE poll workers test positive for COVID-19

One worker was assigned to the Olmsted Falls Intermediate School and the other two workers were at the Church of St. Clarence in North Olmsted.
By 

Julia Tullos

November 12