Aut-O-Rama Drive-In Theatre staying open for winter hours during the pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Believe it or not some businesses are booming during the pandemic and that includes drive-in theaters.
The drive-in movie theater has made a comeback in a big way.
In the spring, 19 News first told you about how the owners Aut-O-Rama Drive-In Theatre were switching things up during the coronavirus pandemic to keep everyone healthy.
They weren’t sure how things would turn out, but business has been good with families watching films from the comfort and safety of their cars.
“We’re seeing an opportunity for people to get out, enjoy some time with the family, get to see some classics, see some stuff that’s getting released slowly and with indoor theatres still closed, we’re providing an opportunity for people to enjoy some good old-fashioned entertainment,” said co-owner Del Sherman.
That is one reason why they’re staying open through December when they would typically be closed for the season.
They’re also making upgrades.
For the 1st time since opening in 1965, they’re taking down the big screens and replacing them with new ones.
“That’s what’s most important right now, good wholesome family entertainment,” said Sherman.
