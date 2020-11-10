Northeast Ohio weather: Rain returns overnight, sharply cooler Wednesday afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today was our final unseasonably warm day of the week, and it could very well be our last day in the 70s this year.
We broke record high temperatures at all of our climate reporting sites today.
Unfortunately, this remarkable stretch of gorgeous November weather will be coming to an end overnight, as our next cold front moves in from the west.
Rain and storms will move into NE Ohio after midnight.
Winds will also pick up tonight.
Winds will be out of the southwest at 15 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.
Strong winds will keep our temperatures quite high overnight.
We’ll be in the 60s all evening.
Rain will move out of the area by 11:00 AM Wednesday, but, sadly, it will take our warm weather with it.
Temperatures will only be in the 50s tomorrow afternoon.
Expect highs in the 50s Thursday and Friday, but with plenty of sunshine.
Saturday will be even colder, with highs only in the 40s.
We’ll actually warm back up for Sunday, with highs in the low 60s, but expect a few showers from time to time.
