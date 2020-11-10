Ohio Navy Veteran’s reaction to the presidential election goes viral

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ohio veteran has become a social media sensation overnight.
The Columbus Navy Veteran felt compelled to show his patriotism following the results of the presidential election Saturday, but he was shocked when he learned his video had been seen by millions of people.
83-year-old Columbus Navy Veteran Thomas Broadbent was anxiously awaiting the results of the 2020 presidential election all week,
“He had the flag by the door,” explained Shannon Broadbent-Saksaka, the veteran’s daughter. “It was waiting there.”
“I put it there purposely cause I said when this thing finally says it’s official I’m gonna unfurrow my colors,” Broadbent said.
“Alexa, play the national anthem,” Broadbent said in the viral video.
“Here’s the star-spangled banner United States National Anthem by the United States Marine Band on Amazon Music,” Alexa replied.
“I think it’s a privilege I have that every time I see the flag, I get to salute it,” Broadbent said, filled with emotion. “It does hit the heart because I know what that flag stands for.”
His daughter took the video and sent it to her friend, who posted it on Twitter, where it was seen by nearly 300,000 people. Then the video was posted on TikTok and received more than 2 million views. His granddaughter couldn’t believe it.
“Yeah, and she said, ‘Grandpa, you got 3,000 likes!’ and I thought she is saying, 3,000 lights, like Christmas lights, then I found out its l-I-k-e-s, likes,” Broadbent explained with a chuckle.
The Navy veteran says now that the election is over, he is just looking towards the future.
“It felt like a big weight came off my chest. I mean, I never realized how much it had hurt me, what it did to me, and I’m sure there’s a lot of people that felt that way, and it’s just wow I felt like, free,” Broadbent said.
Broadbent hopes all the young people who saw his video will be inspired to keep fighting for our country, and that means equality for all.
