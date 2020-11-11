Additional COVID-19 cases in North Olmsted Schools

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - A second staff member at North Olmsted High School has tested positive for COVID-19, school officials announced late Tuesday.
One student at Chestnut Intermediate School is also considered to be a probable/positive case for COVID-19.
Probable/positive cases are when a person is experiencing symptoms and has had close contact with someone who has tested positive, but has not yet been tested themselves.
Earlier this week, school officials reported two Pine Intermediate School students are considered probable/positive cases for COVID-19.
And, on Nov. 3, school officials announced a North Olmsted High School student and teacher recently tested positive for COVID-19.
North Olmsted school officials said families should call them at 440-588-5341 with any confirmed or potential cases of COVID-19.
