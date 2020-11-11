Browns activate Baker Mayfield from reserve/Covid-19 list

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Everything went according to plan for Baker Mayfield and the Browns, as the team activated the quarterback following three days on the reserve/Covid-19 list.
Head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Wednesday that he now believes Mayfield, who had an up-and-down first half of the season with 15 touchdowns and 7 interceptions, is ready to take it to another level.
“I think he’s ready to ascend,” Stefanski said during his zoom meeting. “I think all of our our players, the main focus is ‘we have to get better’. As individuals and as a team, we have to get better. That was our mantra coming off the bye. We can’t stay the same. I’d put Baker right in there. He has to continue to get better, and I think comfort level with what we’re doing, my comfort level and understanding him and all of our players will allow us to put game plans together to play to our guys' strengths.”
“I’m continuing to put my head down and work," Mayfield said during a zoom meeting. "We’re not anywhere near where we want to be. We’re just going to try and get better.”
Mayfield was placed on the list on Sunday morning after being in contact with a team staff member who’d tested positive the day before.
The Browns said on Sunday that they were hoping Mayfield, who never tested positive himself, would return by mid-week after following the protocol. Wednesday, they made that happen.
