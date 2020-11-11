Cleveland Clinic provided nearly $1.2 billion to benefit communities in 2019; the most in hospital system’s history

Cleveland Clinic CEO and President Tom Mihaljevic, M.D. (Photo by Willie McAllister Jr., Cleveland Clinic Center for Medical Art & Photography)
By Chris Anderson | November 11, 2020 at 10:02 AM EST - Updated November 11 at 10:02 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Clinic distributed more money to benefit community efforts in 2019 than the hospital system has ever provided since it was founded in 1921.

The community benefit of $1.16 billion to 2019 operations in Ohio, Nevada, and Florida is an increase from the $1.04 billion provided in 2018.

“Our goal is to make every community we serve the healthiest possible,” said Cleveland Clinic CEO and President Tom Mihaljevic, M.D. “Community benefit is one way to measure progress. It shows how our care for patients and commitment to our neighbors go hand-in-hand.”

Portions of the funds were doled out to educational and research programs, financial assistance, coverage of Medicaid shortfalls, and outreach applications.

Cleveland Clinic's community benefit in 2019 (Source: Cleveland Clinic)

“Collaboration with the community cannot be done in isolation,” Dr. Mihaljevic added. “Cleveland Clinic proactively engages our community partners to determine how to make the most positive impact. We are intent on giving back, uplifting our neighborhoods, and contributing to the social fabric of our communities.”

