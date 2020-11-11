Cleveland Clinic takes proactive measures to ensure enough hospital beds for increase in COVID-19 cases, other emergencies

Surgeries at the Cleveland Clinic that are outpatient and not requiring a bed will still have their surgeries remain as scheduled and go home the same day. Dr. Dweik says their decision is based on three things because other emergencies don’t stop just because there is a pandemic, “You think about space, which is beds, to make sure we have sufficient beds. The other one is staffing to make sure we have enough caregivers, doctors, nurses, physical therapists, etc. And also make sure we have supplies PPE’s and ventilators.”