Cleveland police look for witnesses to a murder on the city’s East side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 32-year-old man was shot and killed on the city’s East side Tuesday evening and police are asking for any witnesses to please come forward.
Around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called out to the area of E. 102nd Street and Parkview Avenue for a man down on the ground, not breathing.
Officers said they found Alexander Jamison lying on the tree lawn in front of a home in the 10000 block of Parkview Avenue.
EMS pronounced Jamison dead at the scene.
Officers said a gun was located near Jamison.
Before the homicide, there was a call for multiple shots fired nearby in the area of E. 102nd Street and Manor Avenue.
Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police at 216-623-5464 or Cuyahoga County Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.
