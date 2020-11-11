Cleveland police look for witnesses to a murder on the city’s East side

Alexander Jamison (Source: Facebook)
By Julia Tullos | November 11, 2020 at 11:06 AM EST - Updated November 11 at 11:38 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 32-year-old man was shot and killed on the city’s East side Tuesday evening and police are asking for any witnesses to please come forward.

Around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called out to the area of E. 102nd Street and Parkview Avenue for a man down on the ground, not breathing.

Officers said they found Alexander Jamison lying on the tree lawn in front of a home in the 10000 block of Parkview Avenue.

He was murdered on Nov. 10, 2020. (Source: Facebook)

EMS pronounced Jamison dead at the scene.

Officers said a gun was located near Jamison.

Before the homicide, there was a call for multiple shots fired nearby in the area of E. 102nd Street and Manor Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police at 216-623-5464 or Cuyahoga County Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

