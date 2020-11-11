St. Ignatius student carjacked at gunpoint by 2 suspects while getting into his car after school

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are searching for two carjackers who stole a St. Ignatius student’s black Volkswagen Tiguan at gunpoint on Wednesday afternoon.
Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said the student was getting into his car at 3:50 p.m. when he was approached by two males in a silver SUV that may have been a Mercury Mariner.
One of the suspects in his late teens jumped out of the SUV with a gun, pulled the student out of his Tiguan, stole it, and headed eastbound on Lorain Avenue, according to Sgt. Ciaccia.
Sgt. Ciaccia confirmed the teen was not injured.
However, Sgt. Ciaccia said the Tiguan with license plate JCM 1930 is still missing.
Call police if you have any information on the suspects or where the stolen car may be.
