76 new deaths, an additional 5,874 coronavirus cases reported in Ohio in last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Wednesday, the Department of Health said 5,623 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 267,356 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will provide a statewide address on Wednesday evening as coronavirus cases continue to surge at a staggering pace.
The 24-hour increase of 5,874 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Wednesday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
Additionally, 76 new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.
An additional 14,846 total cases and 338 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 21,290 hospitalizations reported on Wednesday, at least 4,122 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
